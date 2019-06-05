The parent company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, which entered the Twin Cities three years ago by buying Minneapolis wholesaler Coastal Seafoods, is expanding its Minnesota empire of specialty foods through the purchase of Plymouth-based Classic Provisions.

The Chicago-based food distributor announced late Tuesday it completed the acquisition of Classic Provisions Inc., known for its award-winning cheese selection with a focus on local brands.

Fortune International, the parent company, began gobbling up various import and distribution businesses throughout the Midwest in 2012. It is now among the nation's largest seafood and specialty purveyors, supplying restaurants and retailers, including dozens of Whole Foods in the Midwest, with meats, seafood and specialty import foods.

Classic will expand Fortune's expertise, supplier relationships, selection of artisan products and cheese-cutting capabilities, the company said. The company was founded in 1989 and now sells more than 500 types of imported and local cheeses as well as products like olives, pastas, chocolates and spices.

"Once we entered the Minnesota market, it became obvious to us that the reputation of Classic Provisions with their customers was remarkable," Sean J. O'Scannlain, Fortune's chief executive, said in a statement. "We are truly excited to add their expertise, service level and high-quality products to the Fortune Fish & Gourmet team."

Fortune will continue to run Classic out of its existing Plymouth facility through the summer before moving all of its production and distribution load to the newly-expanded Minneapolis warehouse located across the street from Coastal Seafood's retail store in south Minneapolis.

John Byom, co-owner and CEO of Classic Provisions, has led the company since 2007. He will stay on through the transition.

"I think this is a really good fit for both companies," Byom said Wednesday morning. "I think the opportunities for growth and expansion in Minnesota are really good."

Classic has 23 employees, many of them with past experience as chefs, cooks or in food retail. Byom said most of them will continue working for Fortune in similar roles.

Sally Witham, co-owner and president of Classic Provisions, joined the company in 2002 and will continue with Fortune as vice president of Fortune Gourmet Minnesota. She says the new ownership won't change its approach and customer relationships.

"We've always been on the lookout for new specialty products for our customers and that won't change," Witham said in a statement. "Also, our staff will be providing customers with their same well-known expertise and personalized service, with the added benefit of Fortune's products and service."