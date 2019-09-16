Chaska native and former Gopher Pat Smith met an early end Monday at the world wrestling championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Smith lost his opening bout of the Greco-Roman 77-kilogram (169.5 pounds) bracket, falling 5-3 to Roland Schwarz of Germany. Smith was eliminated from the tournament when Schwarz lost in the round of 16.

Smith led Schwarz early, taking a 2-0 lead on a passivity point and a step-out. Schwarz, the silver medalist at the European championships, pulled within 2-1 in the second period when he was awarded a passivity point, then took a 5-2 lead with a four-point lift. Smith was able to gain another point on a step-out but could not make up any more ground.

Schwarz lost 10-0 to Paulius Galkinas of Lithuania in his next match, knocking Smith out of the tournament.

The U.S. Greco-Roman team finished with an 8-12 record overall and did not earn any medals. The tournament continues throughout the week with women’s and freestyle competition.