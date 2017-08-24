Aaron Harper, once the visible leader of a new Woodbury high school, was sentenced Thursday to 240 hours of community service on a felony charge of theft by swindle.

District Judge B. William Ekstrum also ordered Harper to pay $7,500 in restitution to the South Washington County school district, to spend five years on probation, and to notify any employer “of your criminal history.”

Harper, 42, appearing in a Washington County courtroom in Stillwater, said he felt remorse at stealing school funds for his personal use from May 2013 through July 2014.

The former principal acknowledged using a school purchasing card to buy softball equipment for youth teams unrelated to the school, and also taking money from a school “slush fund” for personal use.

“I find myself embarrassed to be in this position,” Harper said. “I really look forward to making amends.”

Prosecutor Kevin Mueller, representing the County Attorney’s office, asked the judge to sentence Harper to 60 days in the county jail for what he said was a significant violation of the public trust.

“He wanted to be Santa. That’s absolutely not appropriate to do on the taxpayers’ dollar,” Mueller said.

Ekstrum told Harper, “You did break this trust.” But the judge did not order him to jail.

Harper pleaded guilty to a single count of theft by swindle on May 8. Two other counts were dismissed.

He resigned abruptly in November 2014 from his principal’s job at East Ridge High School amid a police investigation.

Harper was the first principal at East Ridge, which opened in 2009 on Woodbury’s border with Cottage Grove. He spent long days making preparations at the school when it was under construction and led discussions on everything from carpeting to school colors and a team name.

The philosophy of the new school — which now has an enrollment of about 1,800 students in grades 9 to 12 — would be known as “the East Ridge way,” Harper said.