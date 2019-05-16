Rob Babcock, a former Timberwolves executive during two different stints spanning more than two decades, died Wednesday at age 66. He had been battling pancreatic cancer since being diagnosed in 2017.

Babcock was the Wolves’ director and then vice president of player personnel starting in the mid-1990s. He was named general manager of the Toronto Raptors in 2004, but he was fired in 2006 and later returned to the Wolves as an executive for another decade until 2016.

“I am extremely saddened to hear of Rob’s passing. I got to know Rob well during his time with the Wolves and considered him a great friend,” said Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor in a statement. “[He] was instrumental in shaping our roster during our eight-year playoff run from 1997 through 2004.”

Ex-Gopher Washington going to Iona

Former Gophers guard Isaiah Washington has committed to Iona. Washington, who left the Gophers this spring following his sophomore year, averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 assists last season.

Winona High DE decommits from U

Aaron Witt, a three-star defensive end out of Winona, shared on Twitter his decision to decommit from the Gophers. The 6-5, 230-pound Witt initially committed in November.

He’s the second class of 2020 commit to reverse his decision since Monday. Junior college linebacker Juwan Mitchell reclassified to 2019 and joined Texas.

Blaine girl sets high jump record

Blaine junior Madison Schmidt became the first Minnesota high school female to clear 6 feet in the high jump. She did it Tuesday during a meet at Armstrong. Schmidt broke the state record held by Kasson-Mantorville’s Taylor Wiebke, who cleared 5-11 in 2014. Schmidt won the Class 2A state title last year with a leap of 5-8.

DAVID LA VAQUE

Carleton woman tied for lead in D-III golf

Ziyi Wang of Carleton is in a three-way tie for first place in the NCAA Division III women’s golf tournament at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston. She shot rounds of 75 and 74 for a 5-over 149 total. The Knights are in fifth place at 46-over 622.

• In the Division III men’s tournament in Nicholasville, Ky., Jack Ritchay of St. Thomas is tied for 14th. He shot rounds of 72 and 75 for a 3-over 147.

Etc.

• Sophomore Angus Flanagan closed with an even-par 71 to tie for 20th in an NCAA Regional in Austin, Texas. He had a three-round score of 4-over 217 and did not qualify for the NCAA Championship.

• The Lynx routed the Chinese national team 94-53 in a scrimmage at Target Center. Rookie Jess Shepard had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota and Damiras Dantas and Lexie Brown each had 13 points.