– Are the football gods aligned behind Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs?

Well …

They got a bye week when the Dolphins upset the Patriots in Week 17.

Then a rematch with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick was nixed when the sixth-seeded Titans went into Foxboro and dominated the dynasty.

Then they trailed Houston 24-0 before scoring 51 of the next 58 points.

Then they got home-field advantage in the AFC Championship game when the Titans steamrollered the top-seeded Ravens.

Then they trailed the Titans 10-0 before Tennessee’s gas tank went dry in a 35-24 loss.

And here we are. Super Bowl LIV.

“It’s been a wild ride,” said Chiefs receivers coach Greg Lewis.

Wait a minute. Speaking of good-luck charms, isn’t Greg Lewis the guy whose first play as a Viking was a miraculous 32-yard touchdown grab within an inch of end line from Brett Favre with 2 seconds left to beat the 49ers 27-24 in Week 3 of the 2009 season?

Yes.

And who do the Chiefs play Sunday?

Yep. The 49ers.

For the record, Lewis would like to correct the stories he’s heard about Favre not knowing who he was when he threw the ball that day.

“He just saw a jersey come free back there,” said Lewis, who went in for Percy Harvin on that play. “He didn’t know who it was, but he knew me. We weren’t like best buds until after that. But he did know my name.”

MARK CRAIG