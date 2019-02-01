Wade Wilson, a quarterback who led the Vikings to the NFC title game following the 1987 season, died Friday in Coppell, Texas, on his 60th birthday.

The Dallas Cowboys announced the death but not the cause. He was the team's quarterbacks coach through the 2017 season.

The Vikings lost 17-10 to Washington in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 17, 1988.

"Sad news today as we lost a teammate far too soon," Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman (@troyaikman) tweeted. "Wade Wilson was my backup from 1995-'97 and my QB coach my last season in 2000. Prayers for his children and family. #RIP"

Wilson was an eighth round choice (210th overall) of the Vikings in 1981 out of East Texas State and played 11 seasons in Minnesota.

He also played for Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas and Oakland before retiring in 1999. He was Troy Aikman's backup on the Cowboys' Super Bowl title team in 1995.

Wilson, who was primarily a backup to Tommy Kramer until 1987, led the NFC in quarterback rating in 1988 and made the Pro Bowl. He started 17 games during his first six seasons in Minnesota and took over in 1987 when Kramer was injured.

He shared starting duties with Rich Gannon in 1990 and 1991 before the Vikings released him on July 8, 1992.

Wilson was quarterbacks coach for Dallas from 2000-02 and 2007-17 and for Chicago from 2004-08. He helped develop Tony Romo and Dak Prescott during his time with the Cowboys.

In 69 career NFL games, he threw 99 touchdown passes and 109 interceptions.