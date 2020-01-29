Former Vikings defensive end Chris Doleman has died after suffering from brain cancer, the team confirmed early Wednesday morning.

Doleman, 58, underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in 2018. He tweeted on Saturday (@chrisdoleman1): "Today is my 2 year anniversary of being a brain cancer survivor! Huge!"

The Hall of Famer, elected in 2012, played 15 years in the NFL, including 10 with the Vikings from 1985-1993 and 1999. He also played for the Falcons in 1994-95 and the 49ers from 1996-1998.

A three-time first team All-Pro and two-time second team All-Pro performer, he was also named to the Pro Bowl eight times and was named to the NFL’s 1990 All-Decade team.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Chris Doleman after a prolonged and courageous battle against cancer," David Baker, the Hall of Fame's president and CEO, said in a statement. "I had the honor of getting to know him not only as a great football player but an outstanding human being.

"The legacy of Chris Doleman will live forever in Canton, Ohio, for generations to learn from how he lived a life of courage and character."

Chris Doleman, vs. Tampa Bay in October 1988.

Doleman led the NFL in sacks in 1989 with 21 and finished with 150.5 for his career, fifth-all time.

The Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor member was drafted fourth overall in 1985 out of Pittsburgh.

“The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman’s family and friends upon his passing,’’ the team said in a statement. ‘‘Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking - resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him”