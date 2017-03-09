While heading the agency overseeing U.S. Bank Stadium, Michele Kelm-Helgen waived more than $55,300 in rent for club spaces without consulting the agency’s staff, executive director or fellow board members.

Among the 14 groups that got free use of luxury spaces at the state-owned stadium were the Golden Dunkers, the booster club for the University of Minnesota’s men’s basketball team, and the PGA of America, the hosts of last year’s Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Meanwhile, some 350 other groups paid thousands in rent to use space in the building for events from weddings to fundraisers. Former state Supreme Court Justice Alan Page’s Foundation paid, as did the Xcel Energy Foundation, Boston Scientific, Twin Cities Orthopedic and numerous law firms.

Kelm-Helgen, who resigned last month as chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Chair (MSFA) said she used her discretion to waive rent to further the goal of marketing the building.

Interim MSFA Chairwoman Kathleen Blatz said a “public purpose” was stated for each free event and that presentations and tours were made at most events. But she said she hopes to “realign” the MSFA chair’s responsibilities so that stadium operator SMG handles club rental decisions.

House State Government Finance Chairwoman Sarah Anderson, R-Plymouth, called the waivers “really disappointing.” Anderson is the lead sponsor of a proposal to reconfigure the MSFA, limit the role of its chairperson and eliminate the six-figure salary.

Aug. 16 Good Day Minneapolis meeting Buffalo Wild Wings Club $1,700 Aug. 24 Meeting Professionals International Fall Kickoff Delta Sky360 Club $7,400 Aug. 31 Workforce Roundtable sponsored by the MSFA Cabins 1 & 2 $1,800 Sept. 7 Golden Dunkers meeting Delta Sky360 Club $3,300 Sept. 15 East Downtown Council forum FMP Club $1,900 Sept. 20 Minneapolis Workforce Council Meeting Buffalo Wild Wings Club $1,700 Sept. 21 Sports Business Journal lunch and tours Medtronic Club $2,600 Sept. 29 PGA of America board dinner Hyundai Club $8,500 Sept. 29 International Live Events Association meeting Buffalo Wild Wings $1,700 Oct. 6 Stadium Equity oversight awards Hyundai Club $8,500 Oct. 10 National Football League Familiarization trip Medtronic Club $2,600 Oct. 19 Meet Minneapolis board meeting Buffalo Wild Wings Club $1,700 Oct. 27 Minneapolis Community Planning and Economic Development all-staff meeting FMP Club $1,900 Nov. 25 Prep Bowl Record Holders Reception Mystic Lake Club Purple $5,000 Nov. 26 Prep Bowl Championship Coaches Reception Mystic Lake Club Purple $5,000 Minnesota Stadium Facilities Authority and SMG

Anderson said she learned of the suite fee waivers from a tipster and sent a letter in early January to the MSFA, which responded with a letter detailing the waivers. Some of the events were required to get free use of the building as part of the stadium’s public purpose. Those include the Minnesota State High School League soccer and football playoffs and the monthly MSFA board meetings.

“This is an asset and we need to have policies in place to make sure nothing is abused,” Anderson said.

Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale resigned last month under criticism from GOP leaders about their use of two taxpayer owned luxury suites to entertain friends and family during Minnesota Vikings games, concerts and soccer matches. Other MSFA commissioners also used the suites.

The Star Tribune reported this past week that Kelm-Helgen had also used her position to help friends and family members jump to the front of the seniority line to secure the best 50-yard-line seats in the luxury Medtronic Club for Minnesota Vikings games.

Measures already are advancing at the Legislature to reshape the MSFA and provide more oversight.

Club spaces rent from a range from $900 for a two-hour weekday slot in a cabin to $15,000 plus expenses for the field-level Turf Club.

Some of the events had obvious marketing benefits, including the Meeting Professionals International gathering on Aug. 24 in the Delta Sky360 Club. At $7,400, that event had one of the larger rent waivers, according to MSFA spokeswoman Jenn Hathaway, who added that the gathering gave an overview of the building for “thousands” of professional planners.

Other uses weren’t clear-cut. For example, the Minneapolis Workforce Council, part of the city’s community development agency meeting on Sept. 20, received a waiver of $1,700 for the Buffalo Wild Wings Club. As director of Minneapolis Employment and Training Deb Bahr-Helgen oversees the council. She is a distant relative of Kelm-Helgen’s husband Henry Helgen, according to the MSFA response to a Star Tribune inquiry.

The Dunkers also got free access to the Delta Sky360 Club for a waiver of $3,300. “The breakfast they held at the stadium had a very clear marketing purpose,” Kelm-Helgen said in a statement. “We did a presentation on the stadium and the club spaces we have available to rent.”

Kelm-Helgen is a member of Dunkers; her $500 annual membership fee is paid for by the MSFA.

One of the two largest rental fee waivers, $8,500, went to the PGA of America board dinner in the Hyundai Club on Sept. 29. The stated reason, according to provided documents: “participation in regional and statewide economic development efforts.” The other, in the same space for the same amount, was for an awards event to honor partners who helped the MSFA meet their equity hiring goals.

Neither Kelm-Helgen nor Hathaway was able to provide the name of any bookings that resulted from events in the free space.

SMG, a global stadium marketer, was hired by the MSFA to run U.S. Bank Stadium. SMG’s profits from the operation are based on revenue from bookings. “Waiving rent is not something that works in our favor ever,” SMG spokeswoman Lisa Niess said. “But the best form of marketing is to get somebody in the building.”

Hathaway said Kelm-Helgen consulted with SMG on the two meeting planner events, but otherwise had told SMG which would be free.

Staff and commissioners weren’t informed of the decisions. Mondale said he didn’t learn of the waivers until Anderson asked.

Commissioner Barbara Butts Williams and Tony Sertich said they learned in January as well.

“Her role was marketing, as was SMG,” Butts Williams said. “We entrusted them to make good decisions.”

As to whether the groups merited the waivers, she said, “I would have to dig deeper into the rationale. I don’t have enough information.”

Twitter: @rochelleolson