Erik van Rooyen is safely into the weekend at the British Open.

The former Gophers golfer shot an even-par 71 on Friday at Carnoustie to remain at 4 under for the championship. As of noon, that was good for a seventh-place tie, two shots back of the four leaders - Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Pat Perez and Zander Lombard - at 6 under.

Van Rooyen, a South Africa native who played at Minnesota from 2009-13, started Friday in a tie for second just one shot back of Kisner. Van Rooyen's day was steady, making three birdies to offset three bogeys. He finished with seven consecutive pars, including a 10-foot save on the 18th hole.

That came after a tense delay, caused when van Rooyen's putter slipped out of his hand and moved his ball marker. Rules officials from the R&A deemed the action was accidental, and no penalty was given.

The 28-year-old teed off in the middle of the day in Scotland, amid dreary skies and spitting rain. Conditions improved as the afternoon wore on and van Rooyen was content with playing steady golf rather than take any chances in his major championship debut.

The same can't be said for some of the best players in the world. No. 1 Dustin Johnson (6 over) and No. 2 Justin Thomas (4 over) will both miss the cut, which is projected to be 3 over.

Tiger Woods will play the weekend at the British Open for the first time since 2014. He finished with a 71 for the second day in a row.

Another Gophers graduate, 1996 British Open champion Tom Lehman, finished 4 over in his 23rd appearance in the event.