A former University of Minnesota Ph.D. candidate’s sexual harassment case against her supervisor and the university goes to court Monday.

Stephanie Jenkins is suing her former supervisor, Ted Swem, who she claims sexually harassed her during a trip to study falcons in Alaska in the summer of 2011. After the behavior continued in a shared office the following semester, Jenkins consulted her academic supervisor, but was not informed of any available resources, Jenkins’ trial brief says.

Instead, she continually was told that she needed to work with Swem.

Next, Jenkins sought help from the University’s ombudsman, who referred her to the University’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. Still, a week after meeting with the EOAA, Jenkins resigned from the University on Jan. 27, 2012, citing “unresolved workplace and ethical issues relating to [her] research project,” according to court filings.

“Understanding that she would have no option but to work with Swem, and with her mental health and academic career in jeopardy, Jenkins felt she had no other choice but to resign from” the university, Jenkins’ trial brief says.

The EOAA completed its investigation Feb. 7, 2012 and concluded that “Swem’s continued expressions of interest in M.s Jenkins, along with other conduct he acknowledged, crossed boundaries and violated the University’s sexual harassment policy.”

Jenkins originally filed a lawsuit against the university, Swem, and two academic advisers, though the claims against the advisers were dismissed.

In court documents, the university has argued that Jenkins did not notify the university of the alleged harassment until months after it ended. The university also claims it “took no adverse action” against her after she made her report.

The university also contends that after Jenkins made her claim of harassment, it met with her to discuss the situation and gave her a new office space so she would not have to share it with Swem.

Swem’s lawyers have previously claimed that his actions did not constitute sexual harassment under Alaska or Minnesota state law.

The trial begins Monday and expected to last about five days.

