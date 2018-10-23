When the Twins began their July purge of veterans by sending Eduardo Escobar to Arizona, some fans -- and the team -- had hoped the popular switch-hitting infielder would return as a free agent this offseason.

But Escobar never got to free agency. The Diamondbacks announced Monday they had re-signed the 29-year-old to a three-year, $21 million contract.

Escobar was leading the majors with 37 doubles when the Twins traded him July 27 for three prospects. He finished hitting .272 between the teams, setting career highs in home runs (23), doubles (48), walks (52), runs (75), games (151), hits (154) and total bases (277).

Escobar played six years with the Twins, coming over in July 2012 from the White Sox in a trade for lefthander Francisco Liriano.

The Venezuelan received a $500,000 signing bonus and will earn $6 million in 2019, $7 million in 2020 and $7.5 million in 2021.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III