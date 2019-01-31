Former state Rep. Carly Melin is expected to join the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office as its legislative affairs director this week and Attorney General Keith Ellison will name Minneapolis attorney Liz Kramer his new solicitor general, according to multiple sources familiar with the hirings.

Melin, a Hibbing native and DFLer, served in the state House from 2011 to 2017 before declining to run for re-election. She most recently worked as executive director of the Minnesota State Building and Construction Trades Council.

Melin authored the state’s Women’s Economic Security Act in 2014, a package of bills aimed at closing the gender pay gap and improving workplace protections for women. In a recent interview, Ellison said ensuring that the bills’ provisions are being enforced will be one of his top four priorities during his first term.

Ellison is expected to announce the hirings of both Melin and of Kramer on Thursday. As solicitor general, Kramer would serve as the legal officer representing the state’s interests in any appellate court proceedings.

Melin and incoming Chief Deputy Attorney General John Keller, formerly of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, are expected to join the office this week while Kramer is expected to begin work later this month.

Kramer is a partner at Stinson Leonard Street LLP in Minneapolis, where she has litigated arbitration and construction disputes. A Yale Law School graduate, Kramer also clerked for former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Helen Meyer and has written a legal blog, ArbitrationNation, that has been recognized by the ABA Journal. Minnesota Lawyer named Kramer its Attorney of the Year in 2016 after she helped start a self-help advice clinic for pro se litigants at the Minnesota Judicial Center.

Ellison outlines priorities

The hires round out Ellison’s leadership team, which also includes Chief of Staff Donna Cassutt, who served in the same role when Ellison was in Congress.

In a recent interview, Ellison described Keller as being uniquely positioned to understand “how public policy impacts new Americans and immigrants” and underlined Keller’s experience growing the nonprofit immigration law clinic in Minneapolis.

“Growth can be a challenge,” Ellison said. “We need somebody that understands the dynamics of growing an institution and how to help organize an institution around a mission and move it forward.”

Ellison said his office still needs to fill about 10 positions ranging from nonlawyer jobs to field consumer calls to jobs in the office’s Medicaid fraud unit. He described the vacancies as being left open before the election.

Ellison said his office will organize a task force to analyze compliance with the Women’s Economic Security Act and said drug prices, wages and issues affecting residents in greater Minnesota would be four items “that we are going to push for the next four years.”

Ellison said his staff is working to build a “unit that can make sure we’re working on fair pay and fighting wage theft all the time.” He said that would involve building up the office’s investigative and prosecutorial capacity to address wages while also working with agencies on agricultural, broadband and telecommunication disparities in greater Minnesota.

“We might be in a farm crisis right now,” Ellison said. “It’s been two to three years since most medium to small farmers could get prices for commodities that could sustain them.”

