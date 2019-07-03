The former president of Starkey Laboratories and a business associate both report to federal prison Monday over a year after they were convicted of defrauding the Eden Prairie-based hearing aid company.

Jerry Ruzicka, who worked at Starkey for 38 years until fired as president in 2015, was convicted in March 2018 of defrauding Starkey out of millions of dollars via schemes involving stolen stock, fake companies, and commissions and fees to which he was not entitled. He was sentenced in December 2018 to seven years in prison.

His business associated — W. Jeff Taylor, former president of Starkey supplier Sonion — also is set to report to federal prison authorities.

Ruzicka, who is appealing his conviction, was originally scheduled to surrender to prison March 11, 2019, but the date was postponed several times. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not yet publicly disclosed where Ruzicka will serve his time.

However, U.S. District Court Judge John Tunheim recommended Ruzicka and Taylor be assigned to their preferred facility, the Federal Prison Camp in Duluth.

Starkey’s former chief financial officer, Scott A. Nelson, already is serving a two-year sentence for conspiracy in Duluth. Nelson pleaded guilty and testified during the 2018 criminal trial against Ruzicka. Nelson admitted that he falsified company financial reports and at least one tax filing.

Taylor was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his part defrauding Starkey and Sonion out of roughly $338,000 in fake commissions and fees.

Last month, a group of former Starkey employees filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Ruzicka and others alleging severe financial mismanagement that caused millions to be lost by Starkey’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The lawsuit also named Starkey’s owner, Bill Austin, and the company’s current president, Brandon Sawalich.

Austin, Sawalich, Ruzicka and the other ESOP defendants have until August to submit their formal responses to the court. Starkey’s counsel said the claim was irrelevant because of an already reached settlement in regard to the ESOP.