Former St. Paul conductor Pinchas Zukerman is among three maestros replacing Charles Dutoit, who stepped down from the podium following sexual assault allegations.
Joshua Weilerstein will conduct a series of New York Philharmonic concerts in January, and Zukerman will conduct the East Coast portion of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's tour that begins in January. Thierry Fischer will take over for several of the West Coast dates.
Zukerman conducted the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra from 1980 to 1987.
The Associated Press reported on Dec. 21 that four women claimed that Dutoit sexually assaulted them in incidents between 1985 and 2010.
Soprano Sylvia McNair, a two-time Grammy winner, said Dutoit "tried to have his way" with her at a hotel after a rehearsal with the Minnesota Orchestra in 1985.
"As soon as it was just the two of us in the elevator, Charles Dutoit pushed me back against the elevator wall and pressed his knee way up between my legs and pressed himself all over me," she said.
He denied the accusations, but nevertheless severed ties with many orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, where he was artistic director and principal conductor.
Dutoit, 81, had also been tapped to conduct the New York Philharmonic’s Ravel-centered program, Jan. 17-20, which will include performances of “Le tombeau de Couperin,” “Valses nobles et sentimentales,” and the Piano Concerto for the Left Hand, with Jean-Yves Thibaudet as soloist. Now Weilerstein, who is Dutoit’s junior by about half a century, will take over, with the program unchanged.
Weilerstein was appointed assistant conductor at the New York Philharmonic in 2011. He is the artistic director of the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne in Switzerland.
