Minnesota North Stars winger Danny Grant, who won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, died Monday because of cancer in his hometown of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Grant, 74, claimed the Calder in 1968-69, the second season for the expansion North Stars, when he set an NHL rookie record with 34 goals.

He won a Stanley Cup the previous year with Montreal after skating in 10 playoff games.

After leading the North Stars in goals in three of six seasons, he was traded to Detroit for Henry Boucha before the 1974-75 season and scored 50 goals for the Red Wings that season, making him the 12th player in league history to hit the 50-goal mark.

For his 14-year career, he had 263 goals and 535 points in 736 games.

His death was announced Tuesday by the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame.

Grant played junior hockey for the Peterborough Petes and scored 44 goals in his overage year (1965-66) when the NHL had only six teams. He played one game for the Canadiens in 1966, then spent the entire 1966-67 season with Houston of the Central Professional Hockey League. He was in 22 regular season games for the Canadians the following season, but retained his rookie status when he came to Minnesota in a trade along with Claude Larose for a 1972 first round pick and Marshall Johnston

He scored 176 goals in his six seasons in Minnesota. After four seasons in Detroit, he skated in his final two seasons for the Los Angeles Kings, retiring at 32 because of nagging injuries.

Grant coached the University of New Brunswick team in 1995 and 1996, and Halifax of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 1998.