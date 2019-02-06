Former Minnesota North Stars forward Andre Boudrias has died at the age of 75 in Whistler, British Columbia.

The Montreal Canadiens announced his death Wednesday; no cause was given.

Boudrias scored 18 goals for the North Stars in their first season, 1967-68, and had a team-high 35 assists. He was traded during the following season to the Chicago Blackhawks along with defenseman Mike McMahon for winger Bill Orban and defenseman Tom Reid.

Reid, 22 at the time, would go on to play 10 more seasons with the North Stars before a successful broadcasting career; he is now radio analyst for the Wild.

In a 2008 story in the Star Tribune, Boudrias fondly remembered the expansion North Stars, who were one of six teams joining to double the size of the NHL in 1967.

“We were the same age and we were getting the same chance,” he said. Boudrias had played for three minor league teams and in seven NHL games for Montreal before expansion.

During the North Stars’ first season of 1967-68, Andre Boudrias talked with coach and general manager Wren Blair.

The 5-foot-8 left winger played six of his 12 NHL seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, leading them in scoring during their first season (1970-71) and eventually becoming team captain. His 62 assists in 1975-75 were a team record for 22 seasons.

He also spent time with Montreal and St. Louis before finishing his career in the World Hockey Association with Quebec in 1978. He had 491 points (151 goals, 340 assists) in 662 NHL games.

Following his career, Boudrias was an assistant general manager with the Canadiens, his hometown team, when they won Stanley Cups in 1986 and 1993. After leaving the Canadiens in a housecleaning in 1995, he was a scout for New Jersey when it won three Cups.

“André Boudrias will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Ginette, and family members,” the Canadiens said in a release.