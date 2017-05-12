Former nonprofit CEO Bill Davis was sentenced Friday to 4 years in federal prison for misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars intended to help low-income people.

Davis, the former head of Community Action of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in June to 16 counts of theft and fraud. He admitted to using the nonprofit’s money on lavish trips, cars and other personal items.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in court filings that Davis had treated the “agency’s bank account as his personal piggy bank.” Between 2009 and 2014, he racked up an average of $4,000 to $6,000 a month on the organization’s credit card. He paid for vacations for himself “and five different girlfriends to locations like Las Vegas, Niagara Falls, the Bahamas, Phoenix and Key West,” court documents said.

He admitted to using the nonprofit’s money on a trip to the Bahamas with his fiancée, Patricia Banks, in January 2012. Davis claimed that the trip was connected with a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop run near the University of Minnesota run by Community Action, though the shop had closed in 2010. Davis also admitted buying a car for personal use with Community Action funds and seeking authorization from his board afterward.

Community Action of Minneapolis was a nonprofit intended to provide energy and heating assistance and other services to low-income residents. Davis had run the organization for more than two decades.

Davis was charged after a Department of Human Services audit found that the nonprofit organization had spent at least $800,000 between 2011 and 2013 for a variety of unauthorized purchases and activities, including a car loan for Davis, travel and golf outings. After the Star Tribune reported the audit in 2014, the state raided the organization’s offices, confiscated documents and then shut it down.

Davis was suspended, and several high-profile DFLers resigned from the board, including U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, state Sen. Jeff Hayden and several Minneapolis City Council members.

In a separate but related case, Davis’ son, Jordan, a former Minneapolis police officer, is serving two years in prison on charges of accepting $140,000 in payments over four years for work at the Ben & Jerry’s shop that the U.S. attorney’s office said he did not perform.