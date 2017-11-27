Former Minnesota Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Warren Spannaus died suddenly at home Monday. He was 86.

Spannaus was elected attorney general three times. He served from 1971 to 1983. He ran for governor in 1982, received the DFL Party endorsement, but lost to eventual winner, the late Gov. Rudy Perpich.

In 1975, Spannaus helped pass the state’s landmark gun control act with waiting periods and background checks. Gun-control advocates made him a target, circulating pictures of his face behind a bull’s-eye. They created bumper stickers with the with the slogan “Dump Spannaus” when he ran for governor.

After losing the gubernatorial race, Spannaus never held elected office again. In an interview with the Star Tribune in 2013, Spannaus said of his gun-control advocacy, “I never regretted that.”

Spannaus said his law applied only to handguns and he was falsely accused of restricting rifles and shotguns. In the interview, Spannaus said the NRA continued to misrepresent the issue and “bully the people in Congress.”

After his elective political career ended, Spannaus joined the Minneapolis-based Dorsey & Whitney law firm where he worked as a lobbyist. He worked there alongside former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, his longtime professional ally.

Spannaus and Mondale, who is four years older, had traveled and worked together for more than 50 years in DFL politics after Spannaus graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1963.

Longtime media and political consultant D.J. Leary said, “He was an extraordinary man. More than that he was an extraordinary public servant. He was a good friend to so many people.”

Leary talked about the friendship Spannaus had with Mondale, saying he first met him in 1964 when he was driving Mondale to campaign stops. “He was his right arm,” Leary said. “They had a marvelous friendship.”

In recent days before his death, Leary said Spannaus appeared healthy and was working on planning Mondale’s upcoming 90th birthday celebration.

Spannaus is survived by his wife, Marjorie Clarkson. The couple had three children and several grandchildren. A service was tentatively scheduled for Monday.

