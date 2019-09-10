WASHINGTON — A former Minnesota attorney general and an executive from 3M Co. will appear this afternoon before a congressional panel examining a product at the center of a national pollution scandal.

Lori Swanson, who was state attorney general from 2007 until earlier this year, plans to document for Congress many examples of what she says were 3M’s cover-up of problems with PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroakyl substances.

Denise Rutherford, a senior vice president at 3M, will describe how PFAS are not poison at the levels at which they exist in the environment, according to statements released ahead of the hearing.

For more than half a century, 3M and other chemical companies used PFAS to waterproof clothes and shoes, make cookware that doesn’t stick and produce fire-fighting foam that resists high heat.

The proliferation of PFAS through the nation’s drinking water, groundwater and soil has led to Environmental Protection Agency warnings that PFAS might cause health problems, including cancer. Congress is now looking into the situation.

As state attorney general, Swanson sued 3M for PFAS pollution that affected parts of the east metro area. She settled the litigation with 3M when it agreed to pay $890 million to the state.

In her statement, Swanson plans to tell members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on the Environment that 3M discovered and covered up toxicity questions about PFAS.

Rutherford will tell the subcommittee that 3M’s research did not indicate harmful affects from PFAS in those who were exposed at existing levels in the environment.

The House is considering dozens of bills meant to limit the use of PFAS. They include legislation that would declare all PFAS hazardous and place it in Super Fund status for clean-up nationwide.