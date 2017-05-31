The former Macy's store in downtown Minneapolis could possibly get a food hall and new-to-market retailers as more details and another partner — Mid-America Real Estate Minnesota — emerged Wednesday in the makeover.

The real estate broker will handle retail marketing and leasing for the building's owner, 601W Cos.

New York-based 601W in March bought the Macy's site for $59 million with plans to convert the three buildings and about 1 million square feet of space into office and retail space.

In a statement, Mid-America said the retail component of the project "will likely incorporate creative reuses of the lower street and skyway levels, tying them together visually and structurally."

Among the prospective retail uses mentioned for the site, which fills a prime block along Nicollet Mall, were an entertainment venue, food hall, restaurants and traditional retailers. Some of the tenants are expected to be new to the Twin Cities.

Mid-America Real Estate Minnesota, which is a member of the Mid-America Real Estate Group that has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago and other Midwest cities, joins a list of partners on the redevelopment. Twin Cities-based United Properties is the main developer. Gensler & Associates is the lead architect. The Telos Group is listed as the redevelopment consultant and office marketer and Transwestern is the management agent.

"It is an extremely exciting opportunity for all of us at Mid-America to be working with 601W and United Properties on this high profile and iconic repositioning in downtown Minneapolis," Doug Sailor, managing director of Mid-America Real Estate Minnesota, said in a statement.

Mid-America's Senior Vice President of Leasing Tricia Pitchford and Vice President of Leasing Jesseka Doherty will be the lead leasing team for the retail part of the project.

"The addition of Mid-America to the Macy's building transaction team is another strong step forward in imagining new possibilities for this most important downtown property," said Bill Katter, president of United Properties.

