Former Gov. Mark Dayton has landed an unpaid fellowship at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Integrative Leadership.

During this academic year, Dayton will work with students at the university’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs on an oral history project and with a professor who is compiling a series of reflections on leadership and collaboration. The nine-year-old Executive Leadership Fellows program brings movers and shakers from government, business, academia and the nonprofit sector to campus for a year to work with students and faculty on a wide range of activities.

Dayton, who left the governor’s residence in January after eight years in office, also served as a U.S. senator and Minnesota state auditor.

“Over his remarkable professional life of public service, Gov. Dayton has served the state of Minnesota in so many capacities that are highly relevant to the Humphrey School community,” said Humphrey Dean Laura Bloomberg. “Our students are eager to engage with him and seek his advice as they embark on their own careers in public life.”

The Center for Integrative Leadership is an initiative affiliated with the Humphrey School, the Carlson School of Management, the College of Education and Human Development, the School of Public Health and the Law School. This year’s other fellows are Cathy Maes of the nonprofit meal program Loaves and Fishes and Patrick Coleman, archivist of the Minnesota State Historical Society, who will mentor students working with Dayton on the Gubernatorial Oral Histories Project.