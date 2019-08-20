Former Gophers quarterback Demry Croft has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts of rape and sexual battery, the Nashville Tennessean reported.

The newspaper reported that the current Tennessee State quarterback was taken into custody Monday for six felony counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery after a Dec. 1 incident. The 22-year-old Illinois native started four games for Tennessee State last season, missing the rest with injury. He played 12 games for the Gophers from 2015-17 before transferring.

Croft played in three games as a reserve his 2015 freshman season with the Gophers before redshirting 2016. New Gophers coach P.J. Fleck named Croft one of his co-starters ahead of the 2017 season along with Conor Rhoda. Rhoda started the first two games with Croft also seeing some action, but Fleck then suspended Croft indefinitely. Croft returned after three games and ended up starting the final six games.

Croft tweeted his intent to transfer shortly after that season ended, citing a "very uncomfortable environment" after his suspension for what he wrote was a false accusation of damaging a door.

According to court records and records from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office the Tennessean obtained, Croft was booked into jail Monday afternoon but released that evening and had a $50,000 bond. The report stated a grand jury has indicted Croft in a process that is secret and can take months to resolve.