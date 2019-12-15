Doug Woog, the former Gophers hockey player who became the program’s successful coach for 14 seasons, died Saturday at age 75.

Woog coached the Gophers from 1985 to 1999, going 388-187-40 and winning four regular-season WCHA championships. He was named WCHA Coach of the Year in 1990.

"Coach Woog was one of a kind," Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. "He had a huge heart, an engaging personality and everyone he encountered loved him. From playing to coaching to commenting, his impact on hockey, the Gophers and the state of Minnesota is immeasurable. To many, he is Gopher hockey. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time."

Said current Gophers coach Bob Motzko: "Doug Woog bled maroon and gold as both a player and as a coach, and his legacy is one of the greatest in the history of the University of Minnesota. Wooger's dedication and contributions to hockey in the state of Minnesota are immeasurable as are the number of people impacted by his lifetime of work. He will be remembered fondly by all and forgotten by none. We lost a true Minnesota treasure today." The Gophers advanced to the Frozen Four six times under Woog, including each of his first four seasons. In their one championship game under Woog, the Gophers lost to Harvard in overtime in the 1989 NCAA final at St. Paul Civic Center.

Woog, born Jan. 28, 1944 in St. Paul, played high school hockey at South St. Paul before playing for the Gophers from 1963 to ‘66. With the Gophers, he was a first-team All-America and a team captain, and he was named MVP his senior season.

He also played for the United States national team and was an asistant coach at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.