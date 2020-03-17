A former Gophers player locked down a lucrative new deal in NFL free agency.

Eric Murray, who played for the Gophers from 2012-15, signed with the Houston Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The cornerback was a fourth-round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and played there for three seasons before the team traded him to the Cleveland Browns this past season.

He's played 54 games with 15 starts in the NFL, amassing an interception, eight pass break-ups, a fumble recovery, two sacks and 124 tackles.

The Wisconsin native was only a two-star recruit when Jerry Kill recruited him. Kill, defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys and defensive backs coach Jay Sawvel coached him into a three-year starter who played in every game of his career, earning multiple All-Big Ten honors.