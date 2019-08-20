The Gophers were the first to land a commitment from a coveted in-state recruit, but they weren't the last.

Winona defensive end Aaron Witt has been committed to three Big Ten West programs in the past three months, his most recent switch Monday to Wisconsin. The Gophers first earned the 6-5, 230-pound class of 2020 member's decision this past November.

He re-opened his recruitment in May, settling on Iowa at the end of June. Now he's flipped to Wisconsin, which he called his "dream school."

If nothing else, the three-star recruit's journey has made for a fascinating conference/division battle.