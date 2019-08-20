The Gophers were the first to land a commitment from a coveted in-state recruit, but they weren't the last.
Winona defensive end Aaron Witt has been committed to three Big Ten West programs in the past three months, his most recent switch Monday to Wisconsin. The Gophers first earned the 6-5, 230-pound class of 2020 member's decision this past November.
He re-opened his recruitment in May, settling on Iowa at the end of June. Now he's flipped to Wisconsin, which he called his "dream school."
August 20, 2019
If nothing else, the three-star recruit's journey has made for a fascinating conference/division battle.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Former Gophers commit and Winona recruit Aaron Witt joins third Big Ten West team in past three months
The Winona defensive end has pledged to the Gophers, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Gophers
Fair deal: Gophers announce 24-hour flash sale for football opener
Trying to combat a 26-year low in attendance, the Gophers will be selling tickets for their Aug. 29 opener against South Dakota State for $10.
Gophers
U football gets some votes in Associated Press preseason Top 25
Unlike seven of their Big Ten peers, the Gophers didn't make the cut for the Associated Press preseason Top 25. But they received some votes.
Gophers
Quarterback to cornerback, what to watch at today's Gophers practice
The team will practice 4:15 p.m. at Athletes Village. While the starting quarterback issue has been settled by injury, there's still competition to be Tanner Morgan's backup.
Gophers
Gophers hold open practice under the lights at TCF Bank Stadium
About 150 people showed up to watch this late-add open practice. And the Gophers will hold another session for the public 4:30 p.m. Friday.