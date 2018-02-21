Former Gophers head football coach and chili temperature enthusiast Tim Brewster found himself in a bit of a Twitter battle Monday after declaring on the social media site, "To say that the Big 12 is even on the same planet w the #SEC is straight crazy. The elite players in Texas totally understand. #SEC."

Brewster, who spent five seasons with Florida State as the tight ends coach before moving to SEC school Texas A&M in the same role in January, has been known to mix it up in the name of both self-promotion and recruiting. While most people would generally agree the SEC is a better conference than the Big 12, Brewster's bluster nevertheless did not go unchecked.

But it was not until Cale Gundy — co-offensive coordinator at Big 12 school Oklahoma — tweeted Tuesday that the mic was fully dropped. Gundy noted Brewster declared just last year on Twitter that the ACC was the best conference in college football.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.