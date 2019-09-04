Krissy Wendell, the former Gophers and Olympic star and one of Minnesota's most-decorated women's hockey players, is one of five 2019 inductees into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, USA Hockey announced Wednesday.

Wendell joins NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, former Boston College and New Jersey Devils star Brian Gionta, Washington, D.C., hockey organizer Neal Henderson, and former Vermont and Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas in the hall's Class of 2019. The induction celebration will be held Dec. 12 in Washington.

Wendell, a Brooklyn Park native, led the Gophers to two NCAA championships and was the 2005 Patty Kazmaier Award winner as college hockey's best women's player. A three-time All-America selection and two-time WCHA player of the year, Wendell had 106 goals and 131 assists in 101 career games with the Gophers. Her 2.35 points per game ranks fourth in NCAA history.

In international play, Wendell played for Team USA in the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics, serving as captain in her second appearance and earning a sliver medal in 2002 and a bronze in 2006. She played in six world championships, leading the United States to its first gold medal in 2005 and earning tournament MVP honors. She was named Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year by USA Hockey in 2001 and the Bob Johnson Award for International Excellence in both 2000 and 2005.

Wendell, 37, also led Park Center to its first Minnesota high school state championship in 2000. In 1994, she helped lead Brooklyn Center to the Little League World Series, becoming the fifth girl to play in the event.