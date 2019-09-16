Former Gophers forward Jordan Murphy isn't straying too far from the U to begin his professional career.



Murphy signed a contract with the Timberwolves, the team announced Monday, agreeing to an Exhibit 10 contract, a source said.

An Exhibit 10 contract is non-guaranteed, but Murphy will attend Wolves training camp. If he is waived, an Exhibit 10 deal makes it possible for him to earn up to $50,000 in bonuses playing for the Wolves' G-League affiliate in Iowa. Exhibit 10 contracts can also be converted into two-way NBA deals.



Murphy played with the Wolves' summer league team in Las Vegas, averaging 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over seven games. Murphy averaged 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds over four seasons at the U.

