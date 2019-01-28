Duane Benson, executive director of the Minnesota Early Learning Foundation who counted legislator, cattle rancher and professional football player among his many roles, died this weekend after a five-year battle with cancer.

Benson, 73, died Saturday at the Methodist campus of Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester of a cancer that began in his tonsils and spread to his spine and prostate, his daughter said Monday.

Through nearly four decades in public life, Benson was universally respected as smart, savvy and measured, with a mischievous sense of humor. A longtime resident of Lanesboro in southeastern Minnesota, he played to perfection the role of the sly, country bumpkin.

Benson once said that while he wasn’t the smartest guy, “I’m really good at trying. I’m not afraid to try,” according to his daughter, Brooke Worden of St. Paul.

Throughout his career, Benson commuted to the Twin Cities from Lanesboro and showed up at the State Capitol in lived-in cowboy boots that showed the grit from horse riding and working on his cattle ranch. Worden said her dad loved to ride and walk the pastures, checking on his cows.

“When I’d go down to visit, that was one of the first things he wanted to do — walk the pasture and show me the new calves. He named them all,” she said.

Duane Benson in July 1993 at the Minnesota Legislature.

Benson was as connected in Lanesboro as he was statewide. He taught Sunday school for years at a Methodist church until it folded, then helped start Discovery Faith Community Church where he occasionally preached, she said.

“One of my earliest memories of him as a child was him reading the Bible,” Worden said, adding that it was a daily routine for him along with prayer.

Benson’s tenure in the state Senate ran from 1980 to 1994 and included a stint as Republican minority leader. Even as he fought cancer and dealt with speech difficulties in his final years, he became a strong advocate for early childhood education.

The sixth of seven children, Benson was born in Belmond, Iowa, in 1945. He graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, where he met his wife of 50 years, Melissa. A standout linebacker for the Pipers, he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders and launched a nine-year NFL career, mostly as a backup, that included stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Oilers.

In 1994, Benson became executive director of the Minnesota Business Partnership, a coalition of CEOs from the state’s largest companies. It was a high-level assignment that required charming and wrangling strong personalities into coalescing around policy initiatives, including a steady push for early childhood education.

In recent years, Benson was one of the original members of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), the public body that built and now operates the $1.1 billion U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He publicly challenged the panel’s leadership in terms of accountability and transparency.

As executive director of the Minnesota Early Learning Foundation, he and former DFL congressman Tim Penny wrote an opinion piece last year in the Mankato Free Press that laid out the case for educating low-income children who could measurably fall behind by the time they’re age one. “We need to ensure that the most vulnerable, low-income children are in high quality learning environments early in life, before gaps grow unmanageable,” they wrote.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Benson is survived by his son, Jess, of Burnsville; his brother, Reggie, and sister, Val Jean, both of Grand Meadow, Minn.; sister, Dixie, of Rhinelander, Wis.; and four grandchildren. Arrangements are pending.