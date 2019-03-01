A former Minnesota federal probation officer pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of lying to the FBI in connection to accusations that he used his authority to extort sexual favors from women he supervised.

But the women who say there were victimized by Dennis Edward Bresnahan, 55, expressed disappointment that he wasn’t charged with sexually assaulting them and exposed to a harsher punishment.

“I’m not happy, but I’ll take it. We have to,” said Tammy Bloomer, whom Bresnahan supervised from 2010 to 2016.

Bresnahan admitted on Friday that he lied to federal agents who were investigating the case. He told agents in August 2016 that he asked for and obtained only one sexually explicit photo from one of the defendants he was supervising. But he admitted in court that he lied, and asked for additional photographs of the woman as well as obtaining “one or more additional photographs of a sexual nature from former and current probationers,” according to the plea deal and indictment.

A lawsuit filed by Bloomer and two other women accuse Bresnahan of a far worse pattern of conduct, by exploiting their vulnerabilities as women on probation in exchange for sex.

“He knew where they were vulnerable,” said their attorney, Kenneth Udoibok. “He used their children.”

The women said they couldn’t report Bresnahan for fear that they wouldn’t be believed or that he would revoke their probation and send them to prison.

Bresnahan’s attorney, Robert Sicoli, denied that his client ever sexually assaulted any of the people he supervised.

“Mr. Bresnahan pleaded guilty today to 2 counts of making false statements to the FBI, and takes full responsibility for his actions,” Sicoli said. “Mr. Bresnahan was not charged with sexually assaulting any federal defendants under his supervision because it never happened. Any allegations to the contrary are false.”

Two charges of destroying records as part of the FBI investigation were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Bresnahan resigned from his post in 2016 after 25 years of working for the office.