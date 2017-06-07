University of Wisconsin officials said the decision to expel former Edina High School graduate Alec Cook, who has been charged with sexually assaulting several woman, is final.

Earlier this year, a disciplinary committee found 21-year-old Cook “responsible for violating university student conduct policies related to a crime of violence” and accepted the university’s recommendation to expel him. His attorney appealed, saying the university did not provide a “fair and impartial hearing.

University officials said this week that the case is complete and the “final outcome is expulsion,” citing federal privacy laws that limits sharing any other information.

Cook’s attorney, Chris Van Wagner, said the information in the university statement is accurate but declined to comment further.

Cook, who graduated from Edina High School in 2014, is expected to appear in court June 15.

He was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and harassment, spanning from March 2015 to October 2016, after a woman said he assaulted her on Oct. 12 in his apartment.

Alec Cook

Prosecutors have charged Cook with 21 criminal counts involving 10 women. According to the charges, Cook knew his five accusers because they had been in class together or had met socially. In some of the cases, the women began a consensual relationship with him.

Cook, who was arrested in October and released after posting bail in mid-December, has pleaded not guilty. Van Wagner said the sexual encounters were all consensual.