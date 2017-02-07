A former Gold’n Plump factory worker faces two felony charges for putting sand and dirt on chicken meat at the company’s Cold Spring plant.

The State of Minnesota alleges in its complaint that Faye Marie Slye, 36, committed first degree damage to property in excess of $202,000. The charges stem from a contamination incident last June that resulted in a GNP Co. recall of more than 55,000 pounds of Gold’n Plump and Just Bare chicken products.

Cold Spring police and the FBI began investigating the incident on June 9, 2016, after hearing that several whole chickens, which had already been cleaned and put in large bags, were now contaminated with “a dirt or ash substance,” according to the complaint. The incidents happened on two consecutive days, June 7 and June 8, during the early morning hours.

Surveillance video from June 7 shows Slye lingering back for co-workers on the processing floor near where the contaminated chickens were later discovered. She is seen removing her gloves and protective plastic sleeves before looking into the pockets of her smock and then brushing her bare hands over the pocket area. Slye was the last person to leave the area before the shift ended.

Officers later collected her plastic sleeves and found the same gritty substance on them as was found on the chickens.

On June 9, the officers interviewed Slye, who said she heard about the incidences from a colleague. She later admitted she had collected sand and dirt from the factory’s parking lot and placed it in small plastic baggies. Slye said it was sand the first night and dirt the second night. Tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health and an FBI laboratory confirmed these materials.

Slye was charged on Jan. 26, according to the complaint. Her first appearance is scheduled for April 3 at the Stearns County Courthouse. GNP declined to comment as it’s a pending legal case.