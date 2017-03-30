Former Chanhassen High School Principal Timothy Dorway was charged with 10 additional felony counts of possessing child pornography videos on Thursday in Carver County District Court.

Dorway was initially charged with seven felony counts in December after the state’s internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dorway, 44, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and/or a $10,000 fine for most counts, according to the updated criminal complaint.

Dorway told investigators that he was primarily interested in pornography involving 11-year-old to 13-year-old girls. Investigators found videos in Dorway’s possession that involved girls and boys of much younger ages and found 127 videos and images total, according to the new charges.

Dorway told authorities that he would receive Dropbox links of pornography from other people and would eventually delete the videos from his account. Investigators found 21 videos on his computer in December, according to the criminal complaint.

He accessed his Dropbox account from an IP address registered to his home in Victoria and from an IP address owned by Eastern Carver County School District, according to the charges.

Dorway was arrested Dec. 14. The Eastern Carver County School District placed him on leave and terminated his employment in January.

Dorway began teaching in 1995 and worked at Park High School in Cottage Grove, Owatonna High School and Rochester Public Schools before moving to Chanhassen High School.

Dorway’s next court appearance will be April 10.

Haley Hansen is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.