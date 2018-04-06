Former Best Buy CEO Brad Anderson was "completely shocked" when he learned that a conservative political advocacy group to which he donated $25,000 was involved in an ugly anti-Muslim social media campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign, Anderson said in a Friday interview.

Anderson said he gave to the group Secure America Now because he shared its position on protecting Israel.

"I never had any anti-Muslim desire," Anderson said in an interview from his Florida home.

Anderson said he will not be donating to Secure America Now in the future. His financial support of the group, as well as a $25,000 donation from Olympus Ventures LLC, a venture capital group associated with Best Buy founder Richard Schulze, has sparked controversy that has swept in Minnesota's third largest corporation and other companies with which Anderson and Schulze were or are affiliated.

"Best Buy unequivocally values diversity and religious tolerance, within our company and in the communities in which we work and live," the company said in a statement Friday.

Olympus Ventures issued a statement Friday saying it was unaware of Secure America Now's anti-Muslim social media campaign. It did not say why it chose to give the group $25,000 or who made the decision.

"Olympus Ventures, which manages Dick Schulze's investments, made a single contribution to Secure America Now in 2016," the statement said. "We were unaware of these ads which this organization funded until Wednesday. We informed Dick, who strongly condemned them and directed Olympus Ventures to cut off any further contributions to this organization or any organization which promotes hatred."

Secure America Now has produced a string of ads that attack "radical" Muslims, including one that portrays the "Islamic States of America," where Muslims have taken over the U.S. Its largest donations, according to a 2016 tax returns obtained by the Center for Responsive Politics, included $2 million from Robert Mercer, a major supporter of Breitbart News, a conservative media outlet once run by Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon. Mercer also strongly supported Trump's eventually successful bid for election.

A New York law firm listed on the Secure America Now tax return as representing the group did not return a phone call seeking comment.

The Center for Responsive Politics, which first reported the contributions Thursday, said the anti-Muslim ads were part of a low-profile campaign to get votes for then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in key states. Secure America Now YouTube videos show that the group has mounted social media attacks on what it calls "radical Muslims" for years. A visit to the group's main website opens with a video that warns "The Muslim Brotherhood is one step away from sabotaging Western Civilization."

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling for Anderson to resign from the boards of General Mills and Minnesota Public Radio because of his affiliation with what CAIR considers a hate group.

Anderson told the Star Tribune that he would leave the decision of his board appointments up to the complete boards of directors of MPR and General Mills.

In addition to running Best Buy from 2002-2009, Anderson served on the company's board from 2013 to 2016 after leaving the CEO post. Anderson currently has no official position with the company.

Schulze stepped down as chairman of Best Buy's board in 2012 after an internal investigation found that he knew about a former chief executive's improper relationship with an employee, but did not report it to the board. He then attempted a hostile takeover of the company, but eventually abandoned that effort and endorsed the leadership of CEO Hubert Joly. As part of the reconciliation with the company, Schulze was given the title of "chairman emeritus" at Best Buy, an advisory position with no formal role. He was also given the right to have two representatives on the board, which included Anderson, but that provision has since expired.

Schulze hasn't been involved in the day-to-day operations of Best Buy for years.

Olympus Ventures LLC is closely tied to the Richard Schulze Family Foundation, a philanthropic group. The two organizations share at least one senior executive, Kevin Bergman, and an office address in Minneapolis.

The Schulze Family Foundation's board includes a former University of Minnesota president and high ranking members of the Mayo Clinic.

The ties of high profile members of Minnesota's corporate and philanthropic communities to a group that critics consider religiously biased underscores the issue of what is known as "dark money" in politics. Current U.S. campaign finance laws would normally have blocked the public from learning about Anderson's and Olympus Ventures' contributions to Secure America Now. As a nonprofit, the group must make its overall revenue and expenses public, but individual donors are allowed to remain anonymous. Secure America Now inadvertently released its full tax return to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Anderson said he did not recall if he was told his donation would be kept confidential.

Olympus Ventures did not explain why it gave to Secure America Now in its company name instead of Schulze's name or whether it expected its donation to remain anonymous.