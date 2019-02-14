The former manager of a grain elevator in western Minnesota pleaded guilty Thursday in Minneapolis to federal charges of mail fraud and tax evasion in a 15-year scheme to bilk his employer out of millions of dollars to pay for his exotic hunting trips, personal real estate purchases, property renovations, credit card balances and other items.

Jerome “Jerry” Hennessey, 56, said he had worked for the Ashby Farmers Cooperative Elevator Co., for 30 years and used his control over its bank accounts to write personal checks that he then disguised as the co-op’s business expenses. He obtained a line of credit of about $7 million for the co-op by misrepresenting the amount of grain it had in storage and used that account to cover the illegal expenditures, which federal prosecutors say totaled about $5.3 million.

Hennessey reserved the right to amend that figure after reviewing more than 16,000 pages of records that the government amassed in its investigation, but he agreed it was in the millions of dollars. Assistant U.S. Attorney John E. Kokkinen said the final amount would not affect the plea agreement.

Hennessey admitted that he had not reported the money he stole from the co-op as income, resulting in a loss of $1.2 million in revenue to the IRS and $400,000 to the Minnesota Department of Revenue between 2011 and 2017.

The statutory maximum penalty for the mail fraud charge was 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss attributed to the crime. The maximum penalty for tax evasion is 5 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The law requires Hennessey to pay restitution to the cooperative and other victims. He also agreed to pay tax authorities $1.2 million in restitution after the victims are paid.

The advisory sentencing guidelines suggest a prison term of 78 to 97 months, supervised release of 1 to 3 years, and a fine of $25,000 to $250,000. Hennessey agreed not to appeal the prison sentence if it does not exceed 97 months and the government agreed not to appeal if it’s at least 78 months.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim noted that he is not bound by the guidelines, but would consider them at sentencing, which he scheduled for June 13.

Hennessey declined to comment after the sentencing hearing.

Tunheim agreed to his request to be released from location monitoring to make it easier for him to help round up assets “throughout the state” that can be used to help repay his victims.

Thomas Kelly, Hennessey’s lawyer, said his client was trying to “recover assets that might have been on his property” before the scheme became public so they can help pay restitution. Kelly noted that Hennessey’s home in Dalton, Minn., which sits on about 90 acres of land, also is on the market for $795,000.

Forfeiture documents filed by the government also list other properties, including 400 acres with a cabin and an 80-acre parcel that Hennessey said is in foreclosure proceedings. He described that acreage as “pasture hunting land.”

Hennessey was a regular customer of the world’s top big-game guides. He paid $50,000 or more for hunting safaris in Africa, New Zealand and Alaska. He spent more than half a million dollars to have his trophies mounted and built a barn-sized addition to display them at his home outside Ashby, a town of 440 residents some 165 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

Hennessey skipped town in early September as an $8 million bank loan to the elevator came due without assets to back it up. He was missing for nearly three months before turning himself in. His wife has filed for divorce. They have four children.