An employee suffered fatal injuries when the forklift he was operating at a Menards store tipped over, authorities said Tuesday.

Alec M. Saunders, 27, of Burnsville, was injured Friday morning and died later that day at Hennepin County Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said.

James Honerman, a spokesman for the Occupational and Safety Health Administration (OSHA), said the forklift rolled over in the yard area of the big box home-improvement store on Hwy. 13 about 1¼ miles west of Interstate 35W.

Joining the examiner’s office in the investigation of Saunders’ death are Burnsville police and local OSHA officials.

On average the past five years, OSHA has investigated eight workplace fatalities annually in Minnesota involving contact with equipment or other objects, according to agency records.