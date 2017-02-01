The State Patrol says drugs, alcohol or both likely were a factor in a head-on crash Monday in central Minnesota that killed a 35-year-old woman and injured two of her children.

A 29-year-old man in a GMC Yukon crossed the centerline of Hwy. 23 at 11th Avenue in Foley just after 6 p.m. Monday and collided with an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 35-year-old Lindsay Cardinal of Foreston. She died at the scene, the patrol said.

Two of Cardinal's three children — Evelyn, 1, and Wyatt, 4 — riding in the Tahoe were injured. They suffered noncritical injuries. Wyatt was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. A 5-year-old, Lillian, was not hurt, the patrol said.

The Milaca man who was driving the Yukon suffered serious injuries, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow. The driver's name has not been released.

A passenger in his vehicle, Nicole Schmidt, 24, of Milaca, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.