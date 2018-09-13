A woman was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday on Interstate 35W in Blaine, the State Patrol said.
Julie Medjanyk, 56, of Forest Lake, was heading south in the vicinity of Lake Drive when her pickup drifted onto the left shoulder about 11:45 a.m. She overcorrected and crossed over both lanes of the freeway. Medjanyk then tried to correct back to the left, which caused her Cheverolet Silverado to roll into the right ditch, the State Patrol said.
Medjanyk was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She died at the scene.
