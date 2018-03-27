A gun shop in Forest Lake was severely damaged in a large fire on Monday night.
The gun shop and firing range, Lakes Trading Co., said it will be closed until further notice.
“Everyone is safe,” the store’s owner, Ben Oliver, said in a Facebook post. “Thanks for your prayers and support.”
STAFF REPORT
