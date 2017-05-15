Gallery: An overflow crowd watched the Forest Lake City Council begin to undo their actions to disband the Police Department a week earlier.

Residents packing a Forest Lake City Council meeting erupted in cheers and applause Monday evening when a controversial decision to disband the police department was reversed.

On a 4-1 vote, Forest Lake Mayor Ben Winnick and council members approved a new three-year contract with its police department.

Council Member Mike Freer remained opposed to local policing, while Winnick and Council Member Ed Eigner changed their votes on the issue.

“I can’t imagine it any other way. Forest Lake needs its police department,” said Jan Janssen, who attended every City Council meeting where the police proposal was discussed.

Jeff Gort said he and other residents proved they could fight City Hall. “In this case, it worked beautifully. “

Just one week ago, the city voted 3-2 to end at least 80 years of community policing in Forest Lake and contract instead with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement coverage.

Council members who voted to dissolve the department, which has 25 police officers, said the change would save hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in a cash-strapped city budget.

The backlash that followed included a Forest Lake Area High School walkout of as many as 1,000 students and a packed Washington County boardroom where residents asked county commissioners to reject a contract with the city.

A day later, Sheriff Dan Starry did just that. “My decision came down to believing the two sides could come together,” he said. And they did, negotiating a tentative labor agreement that would keep the Forest Lake police department open for business at least through 2019.

Forest Lake’s reversal is a rare occurrence in Minnesota, where as many as 200 police departments have closed since the late 1960s to cut operational costs and avoid duplications in enforcement. In most instances, cities stuck to those often-unpopular decisions.

Circumstances were different in Forest Lake, where the intense public outcry engulfed the city of 20,000 residents. Police officers lined up in a row of blue uniforms at City Council meetings. Residents produced a petition with 6,000 signatures and organized an effort to share stories about their personal connections with the police force.

Starry said the Sheriff’s Office didn’t initiate the Forest Lake contract proposal, but submitted a contract and proposed budget at the city’s request. The Sheriff’s Office currently contracts with 15 Washington County cities for law enforcement, assigning deputies to local patrols.

The new labor agreement includes a 2 percent wage increase in both 2017 and 2018 and a 3 percent increase in 2019. It provides for health insurance benefits for three years and on retirement, along with provisions for medical leave. Police and city leaders also agreed to a “conflict resolution and mediation process,” and to have a third party assess the police department’s operations.

Chief Rick Peterson’s officers had been working without a formal agreement since Jan. 1.

The Forest Lake police budget this year is just over $4 million, with city taxpayers covering about $3.3 million.

Mayor Ben Winnick said a county law enforcement contract would have saved Forest Lake about $385,000 a year.

In a phone interview Monday afternoon, Winnick said he was disappointed when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office pulled out of its contract before it was ratified by the County Board.

“Our County Commissioner Fran Miron really got scared” by the community feedback, Winnick said. “That’s my opinion, anyway. The sheriff pulled the proposal. The night before he was here talking to our officers about how they would shift laterally into [the sheriff’s] department.”

Winnick said rumors of bad blood between him and the police department and assertions that the actions were politically motivated are not true.

“I’m not going to sacrifice the well-being of 20,000 people to get revenge on something,” he said. “That’s not me, that’s not it. People look for rumors, but no, I would never do that. We have a lot of good officers on the department. This was looking at how can we do something better.”

He added, “It’s time to get this behind us and start working with the department to move forward.”

The city’s 2017 budget already accounts for pay raises outlined in the new agreement, said City Administrator Aaron Parrish. Police department expenses for 2018 and beyond will be addressed in forthcoming annual budgets, he said.

Staff writer Pat Pheifer contributed to this report.