Up to a foot of snow is being forecast for the Twin Cities starting Friday and continuing into Saturday.

There is “the potential for seeing heavier snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 inches, as well as gusty winds leading to blowing/drifting snow,” according to a statement Wednesday from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The snowfall is anticipated to arrive by Friday morning in the eastern half of Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, and last until Saturday afternoon, the NWS statement added. Wind gusts of 35 miles per hour are expected for much of Saturday, the weather service added.

Sure to feel the effects of the heavy snowfall Friday and Saturday are several outdoor hockey games as part of a three-day ode to the sport, when Hockey Day Minnesota features contests at Parade Stadium just outside downtown Minneapolis.

Friday evening’s twin bill offers a State of Hockey women’s all-star game, then an alumni clash featuring former NHL skaters.

On Saturday, two boys high school battles are scheduled: Warroad vs. Minneapolis, followed by Blaine vs. Blake. Then the women take over late in the afternoon, when the Minnesota Gophers host the Ohio State Badgers.

A snowstorm made for a difficult morning commute in St. Paul in December.

Sneaking in ahead of the snow Thursday are outdoor games featuring high school girls teams: Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis, then Grand Rapids-Greenway against Blake.

Once the snow stops falling, forecasters are calling for temperatures to fall and stay unseasonably cold for a few days.

Readings should start to head down during the day Saturday and hit a low of 4-below zero Saturday night, according to the NWS.

Sunday’s high might touch 5 above, then it’s back below zero Sunday night to about minus-7, the weather service is forecasting. Monday should be much the same before Tuesday and a high projected at about 12 above.