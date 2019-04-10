The future of the former Ford property in St. Paul’s Highland Park became clearer Wednesday as the City Council voted 6-1 to change the area’s master zoning plan to better align with what developer Ryan Companies said they can sell.

That includes allowing up to 35 single family homes among the 3,800 units of housing Ryan said will be built on the 122-acre site.

Council Member Rebecca Noecker was the lone dissenter. She said she appreciated the hard work that went into the plan, but that she continues to think single-family homes should not be a part of the package.

“Especially with our affordable housing needs,” she said. “I continue to believe we can have multi-family housing along the river.”

Council Member Mitra Jalali Nelson, who voted against the amendments two weeks ago, voted in favor of the changes Wednesday. She said she “struggled a bit” with the single-family homes, as well as an increase in commercial parking at the site’s northern edge, but in the end she decided “it was time to move forward.”

She added: “Given the totality of the plan, I could not justify voting against the plan based on two things I disagreed with.”

Council Member Chris Tolbert, who represents Highland Park and presented the amendments that Ryan officials had said they needed for the development’s success, said the developer still can build multi-family housing along Mississippi River Boulevard.

“There’s nothing that prohibits that,” he said.

Ryan officials won praise from previously resistant neighbors for including single-family homes as meshing with existing housing. Advocates for higher density have lamented that the plan doesn’t go far enough to wean people off of large lots, big houses and driving their cars.

Next up on the list of Ryan requests: Public financing. Ryan has asked for $107 million, as part of a “public-private partnership” to build infrastructure at the site and to help build 760 units of affordable housing.

“It’s a watershed moment,” said Mike Ryan, president of the company’s North Region. “It’s the culmination of more than a decade’s work by a lot or people.”

Wednesday’s action allows Ryan to begin work at the site. It’s unlikely, however, that excavators and bulldozers will be firing up soon. The infracture work — roads, electrical, sewer and water and a stormwater collection feature that will essentially be a stream that feeds Hidden Falls — needs to be built, at least in part, before buildings can start going up.

Ryan officials had said they hope to begin “moving dirt” by fall. So when will they need to know how much the city is willing to put into the project?

“We don’t know right now,” Mike Ryan said. “We want to celebrate this for a minute.”

Some of that public money will go to Ryan develop affordable housing that will comprise 20 percent of the housing that is built.

St. Paul has established a tax-increment financing district encompassing the Ford site, allowing for a maximum of up to $275 million at the site. That money would be repaid through increased property taxes for up to 25 years.

The City Council is expected to hold hearings sometime over the next few months regarding the financial side of the plan. Tolbert said after the council vote that those discussions will likely come to a head “this summer.”

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.