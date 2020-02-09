What was this feeling, with three-pointers falling, a point guard making dynamic plays and a crowd that was energized on its feet multiple times?

Why does it feel so foreign, and who are these guys anyway?

A different team took the floor for the Timberwolves at a soldout Target Center on Saturday night against the Clippers in a 142-115 win than took the floor Wednesday against Atlanta. That’s both literally and figuratively.

That was a group that had lost 13 straight games and seemingly forgot how to win. Three trades and eight new players later, there was a totally different vibe for a franchise in needs of a change. They remembered how to win.

– and the biggest one, D’Angelo Russell, didn’t even play.

Malik Beasley lit nets on fire. James Johnson provided a healthy dollop of defense and had an efficient offensive night while holdover Jordan McLaughlin, when given the keys at starting point guard, was a dynamic playmaker off the dribble for a Wolves team that won its first game since Jan. 9. That’s in name only. This new-look Wolves team won its first game together against a championship contender with its bug guns playing while Russell sat this one out because of a right quad contusion.

The Wolves and the crowd couldn’t contain themselves. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and plenty of celebrations on the bench as his new teammates did some noteworthy things.

Beasley finished with 23 (with seven threes), Johnson with 15 while McLaughlin had 24 and 11 assists, and the Wolves hit a number of superlatives.

They scored 81 points in the first half, the most in any half in franchise history. Beasley had the most points (20) in one half of any Wolves player in his first game. The Wolves had their most assists of any game this season (39) and their nine first-quarter threes were a franchise record for most threes in a quarter. They hit their most threes of the season (26) and set a season high in points.

The Wolves got off to a blistering start and never let up, and if this game is indicative of the kind of ball they’ll play in the second iteration of the Gersson Rosas project, then it might not be as painful to watch Wolves games the rest of the season.

The Wolves hit a franchise record nine threes in the first on 13 attempts, and put up 40 on one of the best defensive teams in the league. Ryan Saunders started with a lineup that featured Josh Okogie, Juancho Hernangomez, Towns, McLaughlin and Beasley.

Aside from Russell, Beasley might be the poster child for how the Wolves want to play going forward. He wasn’t afraid to hoist it from deep every chance he got. He hit three of five in the first quarter and the Wolves led 40-31. That set the tone for the rest team, who was fearless on the offensive end.

The second quarter was something to savor for the Wolves amid such a trying season.

McLaughlin was out there making plays off the dribble and hitting from deep. Then came an outburst from Beasley that brought the Wolves crowd to its feet.

After watching this Wolves team shoot a high volume of threes at one of the worst percentages in the league, Beasley was a sight for sore eyes. He connected from deep on three straight, and grew a 68-54 Wolves lead to 77-57 with 1:04 to play. It brought Target Center to its feet, and the crowd stayed that way until the Wolves were into the locker room with an 81-59 lead.

The Wolves were able to coast through the second half, unlike the collapse they suffered at the hands of the Kings last week.

That debacle wasn’t all that long ago, except it felt like it was.

(Bullet) Evan Turner, who the Wolves acquired in Tuesday’s four-team trade, was not with the team Saturday night. He remains a buyout candidate. Omari Spellman was listed as out because of a coach’s decision.