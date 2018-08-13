After taking the last two games off to get rest, Lindsay Whalen will return to action tonight against Seattle.
But she will not start.
Tanisha Wright will start at point guard.
This is news. The last time Whalen played in a game but didn’t start? Her WNBA debut, for Connecticut, back on May 22, 2004, when she came off the bench for the Sun. Since that night Whalen had started 475 consecutive games, a streak that will end tonight.
