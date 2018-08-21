For starters

The four Twins starters to make their MLB debuts in 2018:

Fernando Romero, May 2: Went 5⅔ scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over Toronto.

Zack Littell, June 5: Gave up six runs in three-plus innings in a 6-3 loss to White Sox.

Kohl Stewart, Aug. 12: Gave up three runs in 4⅓ innings in a 4-2 loss at Detroit.

Stephen Gonsalves, Monday: Gave up four runs in 1⅓ innings in an 8-5 loss to White Sox.