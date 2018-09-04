Class was once again in session on Tuesday morning for many Minnesota schoolchildren — as the vast majority of school districts across the state marked the first day of school.

Students at Carver Elementary School in Maplewood received a special visit from Gov. Mark Dayton and other public officials who greeted students as they returned with for their first day back to school with backpacks in tow.

Parents and other family members stood at the entrance, cheering for the students as they arrived. Many parents stopped their kids before they entered the building so they could take pictures of their children with the governor. It was the last time Dayton would be making the traditional first day of school rounds as governor.

Joining him in welcoming students were: State Sen. Susan Kent (DFL-Woodbury), State Rep. JoAnn Ward (DFL-Woodbury), Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District superintendent Christine Osorio.

“You got the governor here this morning. Have a good first day back to school,” the district’s Superintendent Christine Osorio told the students. One student: “The governor!”

Meanwhile, many St. Paul Public School students returned to new and refurbished school buildings.

The state’s second-largest school district has a new school building: RiverEast, a K-8 school serving students who receive mental health services. Students at popular St. Anthony Park Elementary in St. Paul return to classes in a building that has seen $19.9 million in improvements.

Neighbors decried the loss of green space at Linwood Monroe’s lower campus, but the playground is in place for its $22.8 million renovation and expansion.

Work crews engineered a spectacular rally at Highland Park Elementary. There’s new sod over what was a vast stretch of dirt a week ago. The $20.6 million project includes new classrooms, gym and cafeteria, too.

Of the new home of Jie Ming school in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood, principal Bobbie Johnson said: “It’s beautiful. We love it.” She added: “But it’s not just a new space. It’s a place where we can build a new identity.”