An estimated 10 million tourists visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame a year; on any given day, it seems 9.9 million show up. For a more contemplative consideration of stardom, head less than 2 miles southeast to Hollywood Forever, a 62-acre cemetery where many Golden Age greats have found their final resting place. For a cemetery, Hollywood Forever can be buzzingly alive — it hosts sold-out outdoor movie screenings, rock concerts in its Masonic Lodge and the longest-running ritual in Hollywood: an annual memorial service for silent-film star Rudolph Valentino. The cemetery is perhaps best enjoyed through historian Karie Bible’s deeply researched weekly walking tour — a 2 ½-hour sojourn into the stories of old Hollywood. (1-877-844-3837; holly­woodforever.com. Walking tour: 1-818-517-5988; cemeterytour.com)

Long-haul flights halfway across the globe are making a comeback. About six months after Qantas Airways started a direct service from Perth, Australia, to London, Singapore Airlines is bringing back its 10,400-mile jump to New York on Monday. That will take the title of the world’s longest commercial flight from Qatar Airways’ route from Doha, United Arab Emirates, to Auckland, New Zealand. Advances in technology and the advent of aircraft that guzzle less and carry more fuel are helping make the Singapore route, which will take as long as 18 hours and 45 minutes, viable again. Qantas has asked Boeing and Airbus to design planes that can fly even farther, from Sydney, Australia, to London or New York. The longest flight currently available from Minneapolis-St. Paul is Delta’s 12 ½-hour, nearly 6,000-mile route to Tokyo.

Room 217 at the Stanley Hotel, where Stephen King stayed during his 1974 visit, which inspired him to write “The Shining,” in Estes Park, Colo., July 18, 2015. The owner of the Stanley Hotel built a labyrinth in homage to the one used in the film adaptation of Kingís “The Shining.” (Matthew Staver/The New York Times)

Some say the chilling laughter of children still fills the hallways of the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., the 138-room historic inn that served as the inspiration for scare-master Stephen King’s popular book and film “The Shining.” The hotel is located 6 miles from the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, and outdoor activities and educational tours abound. But don’t miss the history and ghost tour for those eager to hear more about Room 217, where King’s story began. Ask about Master Magician Aiden Sinclair’s presentation, “Illusions of the Passed!” During an evening of mystery, the performer introduces guests to the world of Penny Dreadful during a theatrical seance. Children must be 5 or older. Reservations required (stanley­hotel.com; colorado.com).

Air travelers want more

Airline passengers are looking to new technology to give them more control and information when traveling, while making the entire experience more efficient. These insights were revealed as part of the 2018 Global Passenger Survey conducted by the International Air Transport Association. According to the report, passengers want real-time journey information delivered to their personal devices; biometric identification; automation of more airport processes; wait times of less than 10 minutes at security/immigration; bags tracked throughout their journey; and a human touch when things go wrong. After booking the ticket, receiving information about flight status (82 percent); updates about baggage (49 percent) and notifications about waiting times at security and immigration checkpoints (46 percent) are the top three priorities.

