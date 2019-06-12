What’s a chicken cutlet? You see the term often in recipes not only for chicken, but also veal and pork.

A cutlet is simply a thin piece of meat, or chicken breast in this case. It’s also a solution for easy weeknight cooking.

When I asked the Food Network’s Scott Conant about his favorite foods, he told me he could eat chicken cutlets “pretty much any day.” I wasn’t surprised.

Chicken cutlets are an easy option when you want dinner done fast, and they go with just about anything. You can sauté or fry them, serve them with vegetables, put them on a sandwich or thinly slice them for a salad.

Cutlets you find at stores might not be of uniform size and shape. Many recipes call for making cutlets or thin pieces of chicken breast by pounding them to an even thickness. You put the chicken breast between two sheets of plastic wrap and use a meat mallet to pound it thin. But pounding can be troublesome. Sometimes you pound a hole through the chicken or the meat tears. Sometimes the chicken breasts are huge and there’s no way you’ll get them even close to, say, a 1/4-inch thickness.

An easier and more economical option is to cut the chicken yourself. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the difference between a chicken breast and a cutlet?

A chicken breast is the whole breast, while the cutlet is a thin slice of the breast.

What should you buy to make your own cutlets?

Look for chicken breasts that are about 8 ounces each, uniform in shape and no more than 1 inch thick. Sometimes it’s easier if you buy the whole breast piece (1 pound or more total), which has two halves attached.

How do you prepare them?

The chicken breast should be very well chilled. If the chicken is too warm, you won’t be able to slice it as easily. If need be, you can place the chicken breasts on a plate and stick them in the freezer for about 20 minutes to chill them. They should be cold, but not frozen solid.

How do you cut them?

On a clean work surface or cutting board, place one cold chicken breast. Hold it in place with the palm of your hand. Starting at the thickest end, slice the breast in half horizontally, working away from you and toward the thinner end. Slicing them this way means you’ll end up with two even pieces of chicken breast or cutlets. If the cutlets aren’t thin enough or are thick at one end, you can pound them thinner.

What’s the best way to cook them?

The beauty of chicken cutlets is that they adapt to all kinds of prep and cooking methods. Cooking them in a skillet is the easiest method, but you can also put them on an outdoor grill. Just keep in mind that cutlets cook quickly. (Remember to cook them thoroughly to 165 degrees.) You can bread cutlets and sauté or deep-fry them in oil. You can also dredge them in flour seasoned with salt and pepper and then sauté them, or you can lightly season and sauté them. Really, you can cook a cutlet any way you’d cook a chicken breast.

Here’s a favorite dinnertime recipe for chicken cutlets paired with a tangy sauce. If you work quickly, you can be done in 30 minutes.