Your favorite high school football team may lose in the state high school football playoffs tonight, but it’s a safe bet that it won’t lose 103-0.

That’s what happened Thursday night when Pierre played Spearfish on the quarterfinals of the South Dakota Class 11AA playoffs. (That’s the second largest class of football in the state, which has six classes, including three that play nine-man football. )

Pierre, which is undefeated, led 75-0 at halftime and 96-0 after three quarters.

The teams had played last month, with Pierre winning that game 72-0.

According to the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader, South Dakota’s two largest classes don’t have a mercy rule “because of lack of support among member teams.” In Minnesota, games go to running time when a team leads by at least 35 points in the fourth quarter.

In addition, all of South Dakota's schools make the state tournament, so this isn't like a Minnesota school losing in the first round of the quarterfinals.

This was a game ripe for social media weigh-ins. Here are some of them, leading off with a sports reporter for the Pierre newspaper:

Here's the Minnesota section playoff schedule for tonight. We expect your game will be more competitive.