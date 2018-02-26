THE MINNESOTANS

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Jessie Diggins (Afton)

Results: Won a gold medal, along with Kikkan Randall, in the team sprint. Finished fifth in 4x5km relay, fifth in 10km freestyle, sixth in classic sprint, fifth in 7.5km skiathlon and seventh in 30km classic mass start.

Rosie Frankowski (Minneapolis)

Result: finished 21st in 30km classic mass start.

ALPINE SKIING

Lindsey Vonn (Burnsville)

Results: Won a bronze medal in the downhill; finished sixth in the super-G; did not finish women’s combined.

BIATHLON

Leif Nordgren (Marine on St. Croix)

Results: 66th in 20km individual, 50th in 12.5km pursuit, 58th in 10km sprint, sixth with U.S. in 4x7.5km relay.

MEN’S CURLING

John Shuster (Chisholm), Tyler George (Duluth), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Joe Polo (Duluth)

Result: Defeated Sweden 10-5 in the gold medal game.

WOMEN’S CURLING

Tabitha Peterson (St. Paul), Aileen Geving (Duluth), Cory Christensen (Duluth)

Result: Finished 4-5 in round-robin play. Did not advance to medal round.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Gigi Marvin (Warroad/Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Lee Stecklein (Roseville/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth), Amanda Kessel (Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Sidney Morin (Minnetonka/Minnesota Duluth)

Result: Defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout in gold medal game.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Jordan Greenway (Wild prospect), Ryan Stoa (Bloomington/Gophers), Will Borgen (Moorhead/St. Cloud State), Garrett Roe (St. Cloud State)

Result: Eliminated by Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.